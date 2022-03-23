Harry Styles Announces Third Solo Album, ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles has announced his third solo album, “Harry’s House”, is due out on May 20.

Little was revealed about the upcoming release in an official announcement, including the date, the title, the promise of 13 new tracks and the album cover art, which features the pop superstar scratching his chin while standing on an inverted living room ceiling. .

Styles also posted a short teaser video that doesn’t include any new music beyond the synthesizer soundtrack, which shows him walking across a theater stage and a smiling house mask raised around him.

The album news isn’t entirely unexpected,…