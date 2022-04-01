Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ A Sad Bottle Of Incense : #NowPlaying : NPR

youtube

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” delivers a bottle of incense in a song, but with a bland sadness. The synth-heavy intro is perfect for running up and down the Pacific Coast highway. The groovy electric guitar injects the song with an infectious energy. If you’ve been sorely missing the reigns of Tumblr music — think The XX, Passion Pit — then this is absolutely the song for you.

But listen closely to the first single harry’s house (out May 20) and you’ll find a poignant lyrical exploration of loss and loneliness: “Answer the phone / Harry, you’re no good alone / Why are you…