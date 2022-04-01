Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’: Here’s The New ‘Harry House’ Single

Harry Styles has dropped his highly anticipated new song “As It Was”. It is the lead single and video for their upcoming third album, harry’s houseOn May 20th – his first musical release since the 2019 blockbuster, fine line, This is one of his most emotionally powerful songs ever. He sings about coping with personal changes with the chorus, “It’s just us in this world / You know it ain’t what it was.”

It’s a daring change for Styles, unlike anything he’s done musically before. They began their first two albums, Epochs, with Grand Confessions, “Sign of the Times” and “Lights Up”. But “As It Was” is more nakedly vulnerable, a straight-up heart cry that’s also an irresistible dance-floor challenge. It starts with…