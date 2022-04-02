Harry Styles Asked About Liam Payne's Weird Hybrid Accent During Oscar Interview

Harry Styles Asked About Liam Payne’s Weird Hybrid Accent During Oscar Interview

By brent furdick,

Liam Payne was interviewed by “Good Morning Britain” after the Oscars, where the One Direction alum shared his thoughts on watching Will Smith open-handed slaps Chris Rock in the face during the ceremony.

However, many people who watched that interview were less concerned with Payne’s accent than he was with his strange accent, blending British, American, and, oddly enough, Welsh.


Read Full News