Harry Styles releases first single from new album: ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles has released a new single ‘As It Was’ with video. It is the first single from his new album ‘Harry House’, which will be released on May 20. The British singer’s third album ‘Harry’s House’ has thirteen tracks. Earlier the trailer of the album was also released. Harry’s House is available for pre-order starting this week.

Harry’s previous album ‘Fine Line’ from 2019 has now been streamed over 5.6 billion times on Spotify. On Saturday 9 July, Harry Styles will perform at the Giggo Dome in Amsterdam.