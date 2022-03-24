Harry Styles releases trailer for new album, Harry’s House

s Inger Harry Styles has released the trailer for his new album Harry House.

The album, which will be released on May 20 and features 13 tracks, sees Grammy Award winner Styles returning to his musical roots.

The trailer itself, which was released Wednesday, shows clips of nature and a screaming crowd, dressed in jeans and a peasant blouse, before cutting Styles to an empty stage.

As he makes his way to the center of the stage, a large chopped-up wooden house is raised in the air behind him.

Along with the new trailer, artwork for the album has also been released, which features Styles standing on the ceiling of an inverted living room.

