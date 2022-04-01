Harry Styles reveals the cute kid’s identity in new song ‘As It Was’

On Thursday, Harry Styles dropped his new single, “As It Was,” from his upcoming third studio album, “Harry’s House.”

At the beginning of the sentimental song, you hear a child’s voice say, “Come on, Harry. We want to say goodnight to you.” While this may sound like James Reynolds, the oldest daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who also appeared on Taylor Swift’s 2017 track, “Gorgeous,” Styles says it wasn’t her.

In fact, he said that the child we hear at the beginning of the tune is actually very important to him.

“It’s my granddaughter’s voice,” reveals Styles.capital breakfast“A UK radio show hosted by Roman Kemp, Sean Welby and Sonny J.

“She used to try to call me every night before bed and once it didn’t ring or something so they sent me…