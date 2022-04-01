Harry Styles reveals the sweet reason his new song ‘As It Was’ has granddaughter Ruby

Harry Styles appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Thekston and Amanda Holden this morning to talk about his new single As It Was.

Harry Styles finally released his new single on Thursday, and appeared at Heartbreak Breakfast this morning to chat with Jamie Thexton and Amanda Holden on all things music.

If you’ve heard ‘As It Was,’ you may have heard a child’s voice at the beginning of the track saying, “Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!” Before she launched into the song.

And it turns out that the adorable voice is actually from Ruby Winston, Harry’s five-year-old granddaughter.

