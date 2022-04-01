Harry Styles shares first taste of ‘As It Was’, his third album

Harry Styles has shared the first taste of his upcoming third solo album, harry’s house, The album’s lead single, ‘As It Was’, was co-written by Styles and producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson.

‘As It Was’ is an upbeat pop rock song with a bit of Don Henley about it. Styles’ label, Columbia Records, describes the track as a deeply personal and complex love song about “losing oneself, finding oneself, and embracing change”.

Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson team up with Styles to debut solo in 2017 and 2019 fine line, Kid Harpoon is known for his work with Sam Mendes, Florence + The Machine and many other contemporary pop artists. Johnson Receives Grammy Nomination for Engineering Taylor Swift Red and Ed Sheeran x,

Styles…