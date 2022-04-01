Harry Styles shares video for new song “Jaissi Thi”: WATCH

Harry Styles has shared a new song from his next album called “As It Was” harry’s house, It is the first single released from the pop artist’s third solo album. The track is accompanied by a fiery music video directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino. Check it out below.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream for me because he’s my favorite artist,” Muino said of the “As It Was” scene in a press release. “Shooting him was one of the happiest days of my life because it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of shooting, my country Ukraine was invaded, so you can imagine That’s how crazy emotions we had during the shoot. Me and my team from Ukraine have put so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video that I will never forget…