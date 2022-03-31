Harry Styles shares visual teaser for new single, “As It Was” – 97.9 WRMF

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

It appears we may not only have found a new song Harry Styles This week — we might even get a brand new music video!

The Grammy winner shared an exciting clip of his upcoming single, “as it was“On Wednesday, that shows him wearing the same bright red bodysuit when he saw first started teasing His new music debuts this week. In the new clip, Harry sits on the floor as he stares at an invisible record player, then looks directly at the camera before the screen turns black.

The nine-second clip doesn’t tease any of the lyrics, but it does reveal the tempo and somewhat upbeat of the song…