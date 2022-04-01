Harry Styles Talk Album Easter Eggs, Feeling the Pressure and Scented Candles

By blank atad, three hours ago

Harry Styles is fine with the pressure.

On Friday, the singer appeared on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 to talk about her new album harry’s houseAnd he’s asked about the Easter eggs he’s included for fans, and whether he’s left out any.

“I would say there aren’t many that get left behind. I would say that most of the time they usually pick up on everything plus a couple of hilarious coincidences that were never meant to be, first It was not meant to be such clues in the bar,” he said.

Styles was also asked about the pressure of going out on tour with a new album, including his upcoming Coachella…