Harry Styles to release new album ‘Harry’s House’ this spring

Posted on
Harry Styles has announced that he will be releasing a new album later this year – and the news has fans in a tizzy.

Styles revealed the news on Instagram, writing: “Harry House. May 20th.”

His last album ‘Fine Line’ was released in 2019 and his self-titled debut solo album was released in 2017.

‘Fine Line’ was a triple-platinum selling album, peaking at sales of 3 million units in the US.

styles going on a world tour starting in Glasgow in June and ends in December in Brazil.

He was Recently seen being filmed On a bed on wheels near Buckingham Palace, suspected to be a new music video.

The star enthralled the audience while lying on top of a bed at The Mall in central London, accompanied by two musicians in a …

