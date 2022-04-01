Harry Styles Unveils “As It Was”, The First Single From His New Album

The British singer is releasing this Friday, April 1, an excerpt from her third album, expected in May.

After weeks of teasing his third album on social networks, Harry Styles finally unveiled this Friday, April 1, the first single, as it wasA lively pop ballad in the tradition of metronomy titles.

A clip, which has already been viewed nearly 9 million times, was posted online. The British singer is seen there wearing red overalls. The former singer of One Direction skillfully carried out flirting on social networks and in the press.

It all started in mid-March with the publication of a strange advertisement in several English, German, Portuguese, Swedish, Spanish or French newspapers, followed by the creation of a mysterious website and multiple accounts on social networks.

back to the cinema soon

Harry Styles already has two…