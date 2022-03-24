LATEST

Harry Styles wears Molly Goddard on third album cover

Posted on
Harry Styles wears Molly Goddard on third album cover

Harry Styles dresses head-to-toe in Molly Goddard on the cover of his upcoming album.

The former One Direction member, who recently forayed into the beauty world with debut brand Pleasing, sent the internet into a frenzy on Wednesday, March 23 as she announced her new album was coming out on May 20.

harry’s house His first project in three years since his second studio album, fine lineWas released in December 2019.

On the cover, he stands on the ceiling of a minimalist living room decorated with mid-century furniture.

He gazes at the floor, one hand on his hip and the other on his mouth as he is about to come to a decision.

She is dressed in a flowing, white shirted blouse with fine red embroidery and a Peter Pan collar.

Paired with wide-leg blue jeans,…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top