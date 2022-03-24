Harry Styles wears Molly Goddard on third album cover

Harry Styles dresses head-to-toe in Molly Goddard on the cover of his upcoming album.

The former One Direction member, who recently forayed into the beauty world with debut brand Pleasing, sent the internet into a frenzy on Wednesday, March 23 as she announced her new album was coming out on May 20.

harry’s house His first project in three years since his second studio album, fine lineWas released in December 2019.

On the cover, he stands on the ceiling of a minimalist living room decorated with mid-century furniture.

He gazes at the floor, one hand on his hip and the other on his mouth as he is about to come to a decision.

She is dressed in a flowing, white shirted blouse with fine red embroidery and a Peter Pan collar.

Paired with wide-leg blue jeans,…