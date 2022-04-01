Harry Styles welcomes us to his house of synth with ‘As It Was’

It’s April Fools’ Day, and We’re Waking Up to a New Harry Styles Synth-pop bop. But it’s no joke, as the former One Direction lad and “Sign of the Times” stylist rolls out a whole new kind of new wave flair that blends in with ’80s pop, late-10s bedroom indie, and the like. Sounds like something between dudes. Stroll usually looks like he releases a solo project. And this is the high praise coming from us; “As It Was” is a feathery tune that floats and moves with the carefree, lavender breeze in spring, and will be featured on Styles’ upcoming third solo album, harry’s houseready for release on May 20,

When Liam Gallagher says, “As you were,” Styles is here with “As it was.” And in this way.

But we also can’t take our eyes off color videos…