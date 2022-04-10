Harsha Bhogle Has A New Name For T. Natarajan

T Natarajan has made a brilliant comeback to the IPL this season after recovering from injuries and covid that cut short his IPL 2021 season last year to just two matches.

He had made his return with the Syed Mushtaq Alit tournament for Tamil Nadu where they won the title, and now has been spot on for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL despite his team struggling for a win.

In the first couple of IPL 2022 matches, T Natarajan returned with figures of 2/43 and 2/26 before recording figures of 2/30 versus Chennai Super Kings. In all three matches, what has been a distinction is that he was bowling pin-point yorkers regularly, no matter the phase of the innings, as he had done in the 2020 season which elevated him to the Indian team for the Australia tour.

Against CSK, the left-arm…