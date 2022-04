Harshal Patel: Rohit Sharma: Video Harshal Patel ne rohit sharma ko kiya dhansu gend par out; Rohit Sharma News: Rohit Sharma was raining runs, Harshal Patel trapped in his net like this

Pune: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was looking in great style against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He started off aggressively and looked like he would recover from the loss in the last 3 matches and his poor form, but it didn’t happen. at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.