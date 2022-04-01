Hartley’s Heart Attack – (No Fools Today) April 1, 2022 Edition 882

Because it’s April 1stscheduled tribe And this column comes out in the morning, no matter what I write, you might not believe it.

Instead of coming up with a great big story that will eventually say April Fools, I’m not going down that path.

Many readers are skeptical of whatever is written or said in the media and this day may take it to a whole new level.

Perhaps you can believe that Prince George’s cougar will go to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

No, it’s not official, but the Cats, even though they’ve dropped 11 of their last 14, are in the driver’s seat to secure one of eight post-season berths in the WHL Western Conference.

(22-36-2-1) The Cougars remain in 8th and final playoff spot, four points ahead of the Spokane Chiefs (19-37-4-1) and three points behind…