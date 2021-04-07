HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021: Application Process Concludes Today for 310 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation (HARTRON) recruitment process for the posts of 310 Data Entry Operator concludes today. Diploma, BCA pass can apply before April 07, 2021.

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Data Entry Operator (DEO)

No. of Vacancy: 260

Pay Scale: 18000/- (Per Month)

Post: Data Entry Operator (DEO) (With 3 years experience)

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 18500/- (Per Month)

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 District wise Details:

Ambala: 20

Bhiwani: 20

Charkhi Dadri: 20

Hisar: 20

Jind: 20

Karnal: 20

Kaithal: 20

Mewat: 20

Panchkul: 100

Panchkul (With 3 years experience): 50

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate with 10+2 (With 50% marks) or Graduation and ‘O’ Level or One-year computer course

Or Three years Diploma in any stream/BCA/B.Sc ( Comp. Sc./IT) Or Matric (50% marks) with Two years Diploma in Office Management and Computer Applications Or Post Matric one year ITI course in stenography/NCVT in stenography (with 60% marks) and Data Punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions per minute.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee Online.

For All Candidates: 354/-

Date of Advertisement: March 20, 2021

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 29, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 07, 2021

Download Admit Card: April 16, 2021

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at hartron.org.in from March 29, 2021, to April 07, 2021.

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Haryana

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test & Typing Test.

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification: hartron.org.in/wp-content/hartron