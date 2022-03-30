Harvey Elliot digs into Mason Greenwood

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has taken a dig at infamous Manchester United player Mason Greenwood on social media.

The Reds wonderkid is a huge talent to emerge at Anfield, but was trolled by a Man Utd fan for meeting up with more women than goal this season.

Elliot responded by saying that at least he knows how to treat his girlfriends “unlike some,” which was apparently a reference to Greenwood’s allegations of domestic abuse against him…

Greenwood has spent time in police custody for questioning and is currently suspended by United after a grim video surfaced via his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram account.

This is certainly no laughing matter, and it…