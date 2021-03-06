Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Scheme 2021: Apply Online | Application form

Haryana Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana Online | Your daughter our daughter scheme online application | Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana Application Form | Haryana Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana In Hindi

As you all know, even today, our countrymen have negative thinking about girls. Even today, criminal cases like feticide occur. Due to which there is a great difference in the ratio of girls to boys. Keeping this in mind, the Haryana government Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana Has started Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to this scheme through this article. Like what is Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana ?, the purpose of the scheme, benefits, eligibility, necessary documents, application process etc. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to this scheme then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Haryana Your daughter, what is our daughter scheme?

Many schemes are launched by the Haryana government from time to time for the education of daughters. Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana Has been introduced for the daughters of Haryana. The scheme was started in 2015. Under this scheme, all the girls of Haryana who are born on or after 22 January 2015 will be provided financial assistance of ₹ 21000. This financial assistance will be provided to them on completion of 18 years of age. Apart from this, if another daughter is also born in the family, then she will be provided financial assistance of ₹ 5000 for 5 years. The objective of this scheme is to reduce the ratio between boys and girls and to prevent crimes like feticide.

Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana 12046 daughters get benefit

Haryana Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana Under this, financial assistance of ₹ 21000 on the birth of a daughter is provided by the Government of Haryana. Under this scheme an amount of ₹ 21000 is not provided on the birth of a daughter. Rather, an insurance of ₹ 21000 is given on the birth of a daughter. Those who are provided to the daughter after she attains the age of 18 years. This scheme was started to remove negative thinking about daughters. This scheme is being operated successfully. Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana Is operated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. 12046 daughters have been benefited in Haryana’s district Kurukshetra.

Financial assistance will also be provided under this scheme on the birth of another daughter. To avail this scheme, it is mandatory for the beneficiary to be a permanent resident of Haryana and the daughter should be born on or after 22 January 2015. Under this scheme, people belonging to economically weaker sections and scheduled castes, scheduled tribes can benefit.

Who will get the benefit of your daughter, our daughter scheme

Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana can be availed by all the poor families and also those families who belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana To take advantage of the daughter’s mother, she has to get herself registered at the Anganwadi center if she is pregnant. All interested candidates read this article carefully to get all the information related to this scheme.

Main idea Haryana Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana 2021

Purpose of Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana

Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana The main objective of this is to equalize the number of girls in the states as compared to boys. At present, the number of girls in Haryana is very less than boys in Haryana. This ratio will be reduced by the government through this scheme. Through this scheme, negative thinking about girls will also change. All those people who used to consider girls as a burden, murdered in the womb itself. Their thinking will also change. The financial assistance provided by the government can be used for girls’ education.

Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana benefits and features

Under this, an amount of ₹ 21000 will be provided to the first daughter of the family on completion of 18 years. The second daughter of the family will be provided financial assistance of ₹ 5000 every year for 5 years.

Citizens of Haryana will be able to avail the benefits of this scheme.

The beneficiary has to apply to take advantage of this scheme.

All those who are financially weak or belong to Scheduled Caste, Tribe can avail the scheme.

Daughters born on or after 22 January 2015 can avail this scheme.

The amount of this scheme will be deposited in Indian Life Insurance till the daughter turns 18.

Through this, there will be a change in negative thinking about the girls of the people. There will also be a decrease in feticide.

The number of girls will also be equal to that of boys.

Your daughter, our daughter scheme 2021 Eligibility for

To take advantage of this, the parents of the daughter must be permanent residents of Haryana. The first daughter of a parent must be born on or after 22 January 2015 to avail this scheme.

The daughter must be of the Scheduled Caste, Tribe or BPL category.

In order to take advantage of this scheme, the mother will have to register at her nearest Anganwadi while she is pregnant.

Haryana Aapki Beti Humari Beti Yojana 2021 required documents

Aadhar card

income certificate

caste certificate

Photocopy of BPL Ration Card

Birth certificate of girl child

Passport size photo

Basic address proof

Offline application process in Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana

After the birth of the daughter, the parents will have to go to the nearest Anganwadi center.

Now you have to take the application form from there.

You have to fill all the information asked in the application form carefully.

Now you have to attach all the documents.

After this you have to submit this form at Anganwadi center.

Keep in mind that you have to complete the application process within 1 month of birth.

You can also submit this application form to the health center.

Online application process in Haryana Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana 2021

First of all to the Women and Child Development Department official website will go on.

The home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the tab of schemes.

Now you Schemes for children Have to click on the link of.

If the application form will open in front of you.

You will need to download this application form and print it out.

Now you have to fill all the information asked in this application form carefully.

After this you will have to attach all the important documents.

Now you have to submit the application form for Anganwadi center or health center.

