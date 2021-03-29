Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2021 Released Check Details Here

The Board of School Education has released the date sheet of board exams of the 10th and 12th class. The student who is going to attempt the exams this year can visit the official website of BSEH i.e bseh.org.in. 12th class practicals will be conducted for both of the classes from 5th April to 10th April 2021. The exams of the 12th class will begin on 20th April 2021. 10th class exams will start from 22nd April 2021. The Haryana board has changed the exam pattern this year. Now the syllabus has been reduced to 30 percent and the exam will contain 50% objective-type questions. The Haryana Board Class 10th Time Table has also updated on the official website.
The Social Science exam will be conducted on 22nd April. Hindi exam will be conducted on 26th April 2021, English exam will conduct on 28th April, Mathematics exam will be conducted on 3rd May, Science exam will be conducted on 7th May, Physics and Health Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Agriculture, Music Hindustani, Animal Husbandary, Computer Science and Dance. Retail, Security, Automobile, ITeS, Patient Case Assistance, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Banking, Insurance, Sports, Beauty, and wellness, Apparel Fashion Designing, and Banking and Finance will be conducted on 12th May.
The BSEH Date Sheet 2021 also updated on social media. Hindi exam will be conducted on 20th April, Economics exam will be on 22nd April, Fine Arts exam will be on 23rd April, Mathematics exam will be on 27th April, Physical Education exam will be on 29th April, Home Science exam will be on 30th April, English exam will be on 1st May, Military Science/ Dance will be on 3rd April, Punjabi exam will be on 4th May, Accountancy/ Chemistry/ Public Administration exam will be on 7th May, Geography exam will be on 6th May, ITES Computer Science exam will be on May 7th, History/Biology exam will be on 8th May, Agriculture/Psychology exam will be on 10th May,
Sanskrit/Urdu/Bio-Technology exam will be on 11th May, Political Science exam will be on 12th May, Music Hindustani/ Philosophy/Business Studies exam will be on 13th May, Sociology/Entrepreneurship exam will be on 15th May. Physical Education/Patient Care Assistant/Sports/Retail/Security/ Automobile/ IT & ITES/Travel Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary Ship and Stenography in English/Hindi/Agriculture Paddy Farming/Media Animation will be on 17th May. All the details of the syllabus of each subject and class will be available on the website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.