Haryana Budhapa Pension Scheme 2021: View Haryana Budhapa Pension List, Beneficiary List. ReaderMaster

Haryana Budhapa Pension Yojana Online Form | Haryana old age pension scheme online registration | Haryana Vridha Pension List 2021 | Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Beneficiary List

Social Justice Department, Government of Haryana to provide pension to senior citizens Old age honor allowance scheme Is introduced. Under this old age pension scheme, all people above 60 years of age will get Rs 2,250 as monthly pension, people who are residents of Haryana state. Also now you can download Old Age Pension Scheme application form in PDF format. Budhapa pension status and beneficiary list old age honor allowance of Haryana Government Social Justice and Empowerment Department Portal socialjusticehry.gov.in But can see

In Haryana, the old age pension scheme is fully implemented by the state government. The new rules are effective from 2020-21, in which the rate of allowance has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,250. The total annual income of the applicant’s family from all sources should not exceed Rs 2 lakh. Interested and eligible persons can fill the form for this scheme by downloading the Application Form PDF in PDF format and Haryana Budhapa Pension Yojna Can take advantage of Through this portal people can also view the old age Samman Bhatta Status & Pension List of the beneficiaries.

Information on old age honor allowance scheme, Haryana 2021

Haryana Budhapa Pension Yojana Details – This scheme is a pension scheme of the Government of Haryana under which Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme is given to senior citizens aged 60 years and above. It is mandatory to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for applying under the old age honor allowance under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Allowance Rate: – 2,250 per month

2,250 per month Eligibility Criteria: – At present, any person is eligible for grant of old age / old age honor allowance if,

The person is 60 years of age or older; The person should be a permanent resident of the state of Haryana and his annual income should not exceed Rs 2 lakh from all sources.



latest update – Let us tell you that old age pension started long ago in Haryana, it was earlier known as Old Age Pension Scheme. Now, under the old age pension scheme, Rs 2,250 is provided as a pension to the beneficiary in the year 2021-22.

Overview of Haryana Budhapa Pension Yojana

Name of scheme Old age pension scheme 2021

Old age pension online form Was launched By Haryana government Related department Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment an objective Providing Monthly Pension for Older Persons Beneficiary Senior citizens 60 years of age or older Application Process Online / offline mode Helpline number 0172-2715090 Old age pension list Click here official website https://socialjusticehry.gov.in Article Category State Government Pension Scheme

Key Features of Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme

Salient features of Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme – The main features of old age pension scheme are as follows:

In the Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme, the financial assistance provided by the government has been increased to Rs 2,250 per month. It has been ensured by the government that the old person availing this scheme has been given the facility of web portals, here the candidates can easily view the status and download the application form. The beneficiaries of this scheme can download the application form from the web portal in PDF format and fill it manually. Eligibility for old age pension scheme Haryana, pension status information easily with one mouse click official website https://socialjusticehry.gov.in Can be obtained at

List of documents required for old age honor pension allowance

List of documents required for Haryana Buddha Pension Scheme – The following documents will be required for the old age honor allowance scheme of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment:

Identity proof of the applicant

Age certificate

Basic address proof

income certificate

Bank account passbook

How to apply for Haryana Budhapa Pension Scheme 2021?

How to apply for Haryana Buddha Pension Pension Scheme – All candidates who have registered for old age pension can now fill the offline application form. To download the Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme- Registration Form, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

First of all, visit the official website of Social Justice Dept, Govt of Haryana, Government of Haryana. The link is mentioned below.

official website: https://socialjusticehry.gov.in

On the portal’s homepage, under the ‘General Information’ section “Old age pension form Haryana PDF” Click on the link or click directly on the link below.

download: Haryana Budhapa Pension Application Form PDF

After clicking, you can download the application form (Hindi) of Budhapa Pension Scheme. Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme The application form will appear as follows:

All the candidates have to fill the application form and then submit the duly filled application form to the Social Welfare Officer in the district / taluka of Haryana.

All approved applicants will start receiving pension amount. These applicants can check their pension status and name in the old age pension beneficiary details under the eligibility criteria. This scheme will enable all citizens above 60 years of age to receive Rs. 2,250 per month as pension.

Track status of old age / old age pension Haryana application

Track Haryana Budhapa Pension Yojana Application Status – Candidates can now check Old Age Pension Status and can also track Old Age Pension beneficiary details:

First of all, you have to visit the official website of the Social Justice Dept of Haryana Government through the link given below.

Thari Pension, Thare Pass Portal: https://pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in/

On the homepage, please click on “View Pension Details from Aadhaar / PAN ID / Account Number” (View Pension Detials via Aadhaar / PAN ID / Account Number) or click on the link provided directly.

Click here >> Click here

Then a new window will open with the title “Track Beneficiary Pension Details”. The representative image is shown in the following figure:

Here candidates can track the details of old age beneficiaries through Pension ID, Account Number (With IFSC Code) or Aadhaar Number. In all these cases, the candidates have to enter the “Security Code”.

Finally, the candidate has to click on the “Check Details” button to display the old age pension beneficiary status.

Registered Beneficiary Old Age Pension Scheme Beneficiary List 2021-22 (Old Age Pension Scheme Beneficiary List) I can also see your name.

See Haryana old age honor pension allowance beneficiary list 2021

Check Haryana Budhapa Pension Scheme Beneficiary List – Registered pensioners can check whether their name is in the senior pension scheme beneficiaries list. People can now view Haryana old age pension scheme beneficiary list online as follows:

official website https://www.socialjusticehry.gov.in/hi-in/Old-Age-Samman-Allowance Go to

On the homepage, “See list of beneficiaries” Click on the link or click directly on the link below.

Check Haryana Old Age Pension Beneficiary List

In the new webpage, the Haryana Old Age Scheme Beneficiaries List 2020 will appear as follows:

Here candidates can enter district, region, block / municipality, village / ward / sector, pension type, sort order and “Haryana old age pension list” Can click on

Can click on After this, the candidates name, ID, Aadhaar number, pension amount will be displayed on the screen.

Finally, after finding his name in the list of beneficiaries, he can also take a print-out of it.

For more information about old age pension scheme, candidates can visit the official website of Social Justice Dept, Govt of Haryana. The link is mentioned below.

Director General, Social Justice and Empowerment Department (Government of Haryana)

Office Address: SCO 20-27, 3rd Floor, LIC Jeevan Deep Building, Sector 17A, Chandigarh

Helpline Number: (0172) 2715-090

Fax Number: (0172) 2715-094

Email ID: [email protected]

official website: https://pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in/ Also read: Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme 2021 Application Form