Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme 2021: Haryana Viklang Pension Yojana List, Application Form | ReaderMaster

Haryana Viklang Pension Apply Online | Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme Application Form | Viklang Pension List 2021 in Haryana | Disabled pension list in Haryana online

Friends, as you all know that on this, we give you information about the newly started or upcoming plans in the country, so today we are going to tell you about a pension scheme. Recently, the Haryana government has reintroduced the disabled pension scheme for differently abled persons. Under this scheme, monthly pension is provided by the government to more than 60 percent disabled people. In this article we will show you Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme Giving all the information related to Please read the entire article till the end for this.

Disabled pension scheme of Haryana Government is a very beneficial scheme for disabled citizens. This scheme will not require disabled people to depend on anyone. Haryana Viklang Pension Yojana NA is a state level scheme under which disabled persons residing in Haryana with minimum 60% disability, who are 18 years of age or above, are given pension as per eligibility criteria. It is a state government scheme and only the handicapped of Haryana can avail this scheme.

Complete information of Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme 2021

Haryana Viklang Pension Yojana Details – The eligibility for disabled pension has been determined by the Haryana government, after which only the disabled people will be given the benefit of this pension scheme.

The age of a person availing the Disability Pension Scheme is 18 years or more. In order to get a Divyang Pension Scheme, the person must be a resident of the state from which he / she is applying and has been in that state for 3 years before the time of submitting the application. The person’s self-income from all sources should not exceed the minimum wage of unskilled labor. As notified by the Department of Labor. Disability of the person applying should be up to 60-100%, along with that issued by the concerned department or doctor. Disability certificate Should also be. In Haryana, a person with disability who has a disability of 40 percent will not be included in the scheme.

Who will get the benefit of handicapped pension Haryana?

People who have any of the following problems, Divyang Pension Scheme Can benefit under

Blindness Low vision leprosy Hearing loss Dynamic disability Accidental disability mental retardation Mental illness

Please pay attention Those persons who are receiving old age pension, widow pension or any other type of pension will not be eligible for the Divyang Pension Scheme. If the disabled person has three wheeler or four wheeler or any other vehicle, then Haryana is not eligible for Viklang Pension Yojana. People with disabilities who are working in any government sector cannot take advantage of Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme.

List of documents required for Divyang Pension Scheme

List of documents required for Haryana Development Pension Scheme – The following documents are required to apply to take advantage of Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme.

The applicant must have a physical disability certificate.

Ration card is necessary to avail the benefit of Divyang Pension Scheme.

The applicant should also have a voter card.

Aadhar card should also be there to apply for the scheme.

It is necessary to have an income certificate of the applicant.

How to apply for Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme?

How to apply for Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme – Applicants must follow the following steps to avail the disabled or differently abled pension scheme in Haryana State:

People to take advantage of Divyang Pension Scheme “E-Dish Center and Atal Service Center” Can apply through To download this application form http://socialjusticehry.gov.in/ Click on the official website. Haryana Development Pension Scheme Application Form After downloading, fill the application form correctly. After this, submit the filled application form with the necessary documents to the concerned department. Finally, the Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Department will give Viklang Pension to all the selected beneficiaries.

download:Haryana Disabled Pension Form PDF

Haryana Disabled Pension 2021 List

Once you apply for the scheme, you will get the application number. With the help of which you can check the status of your application online. Also, you can check your name online in the disabled pension list Haryana. Let us tell you that the disabled pension will come to your account when your application under Haryana Physically Handicapped Scheme ie Divyang Pension Scheme will be approved by the concerned department. Click on the link below to see the Pensioner List under the Divyang Pension Scheme.

Check: Haryana Viklang Pension Yojana List

Haryana Pension Department Contact Details (Helpline)

Contact details of Haryana Pension Department (Helpline) – For any information related to Divyang Pension Scheme Haryana, you can contact at the address given below.

Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages, Haryana

Toll-free number: 1800-180-2128

Office Address: SCO No. 200, 201, Sector 17C, Chandigarh

Email ID: prhrywebportal.gmail.com

Helpdesk Email ID: ssdg.hartron1.gmail.com

Read also: Haryana old age pension scheme registration (Haryana Budhapa Pension Yojana), Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme Haryana (Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme) & Haryana Voter List with Photos (CEO Haryana Voter List).

We hope that you have got all the important information related to our post Haryana Disabled Pension Scheme (Haryana Viklang Pension Yojana 2021). If you have any questions or information, you can ask us by commenting. We will assist you fully. Stay connected with our website www.readermaster.com for updates on other plans. Thank you-