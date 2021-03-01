Haryana CM Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana: Government of Haryana Has announced to launch the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana from 1 April 2021. The objective of this scheme is to uplift 1 lakh families with low family income in the state. One lakh such low-income families will be identified through the Parivar Pran Patra (PPP) portal. In this article, we will provide you complete information of Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana

Haryana Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2021

Haryana State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced on February 27 that Phase 1 of the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana will begin from April 1, 2021. They reiterate their commitment to uplift the poorest of the poor with the spirit of Antyodaya. This welfare scheme was announced during a state level program organized on the occasion of the 644th birthday of Guru Ravidas held at his residence.

What CM Said about Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana

Mr. Khattar mentioned that the teachings of great personalities like Guru Ravidas are relevant even today. Taking inspiration from his life and teachings, the state government. Is working dedicatedly to ensure the welfare of the needy people. The CM mentioned that a unique scheme called Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Yojana will be implemented in the state soon. Under the scheme, efforts will be made to uplift one lakh families with low family income in the state.

As per the initial details available with the government scheme, 1 lakh poor families have been selected who are living in Haryana and the lowest income families of the family will be made through the Pevara Patra portal.

What about Parihar identification card (PPP) card in Haryana

The work of making Parihar paper letters (PPP) cards has been speeded up. PPP cards of about 54 lakh families out of 65 lakh families have been made and those which are pending will be completed soon. state government. This will ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes run by the government reach the grassroots.

Increase in family income under Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana

Every effort will be made to increase the income of such families to at least Rs. 8000 to Rs. 9000 per month. For this purpose, the State Government will insist on the following points: –

Skill development of members of such low-income families

Provide employment opportunities to unemployed family members

Providing financial assistance to low-income families

Apart from this, employment opportunities will also be explored to generate employment under the Chief Minister Employment Upliftment Scheme.

BR BR Ambedkar Awas Navnirman Yojana in Haryana

CM Khattar took the occasion on Dr. Also announced to increase financial support under BR Ambedkar Awas Navnirman Yojana. Assistance will be raised from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80,000 to repair the houses of scheduled caste families living below poverty line (BPL). Haryana State Government. Has also announced that BPL families of any category Drs. BR Ambedkar will be able to avail the Housing Navnirman Yojana.

The Chief Minister of Haryana even said that the legal aid given to Scheduled Castes has been increased from Rs 11,000 to Rs 21,000.

Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasaar Yojana in Haryana

Under the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samiti and Pratihar Yojana, social and religious organizations will be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for organizing programs on the birth centenary of the saint at the block and village level.

Source / reference link: https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/mukhyamantri-antyodaya-parivar-utthan-yojana-in-haryana-to-be-launched-on-april-120210227191052/

