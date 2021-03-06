Haryana Old Age Pension: Old Age Pension Scheme Registration | Online Application

Old Age Pension Scheme Haryana Registration | Old Age Pension Haryana Online | Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme online application | Old Age Pension Haryana

Haryana Old Age Pension Has been launched by the state government to provide financial assistance to the elderly. Under this scheme, a monthly pension of 1800 rupees to the elderly citizens of 60 years of age or older (60 years of age or older) of the state in the form of financial assistance to the Government of Haryana (A monthly pension of 1800 rupees to the citizens, provided by the Government of Haryana). this Old age pension scheme Under this, the old people of the state can improve their livelihood in their old age by getting pension amount from the government. Today we are going to provide you all the information related to this scheme like application process, documents, eligibility etc. through this article of ours.

Old Age Pension Scheme Haryana 2021

To take advantage of this scheme, all old men and women of the state will have to apply under this scheme. All old men and women of Haryana can take advantage of this scheme. this Old Age Pension Scheme Haryana 2021 Under Haryana, all the people aged 60 years or above can apply very easily for getting pension amount per month by the government. The pension scheme will help the survival of senior citizens of Haryana. Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Under the funds provided by the government will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries. Therefore, it is mandatory for the applicant to have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Haryana Pension Scheme January Update

Haryana Government has made a new announcement under this scheme. Under this new announcement, the Haryana Government says that the pension amount will be increased under this scheme. this Haryana Pension Scheme 2021 Under this, people are getting 1800 rupees monthly so far. After accepting the proposal, the pension amount under this scheme will be increased to Rs 2400. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has prepared a proposal for an increase of the same amount. All the elders of the state will soon be able to get an amount of Rs. 2400 every month under this scheme.

The purpose of Haryana Old Age Pension 2021

As you know, there are many people in the state who do not have any means of income at the time of old age. For those people, the state government Haryana Older Pension Scheme Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1800 per month will be provided to the elderly aged 60 years or more, through this scheme. Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Through receiving pension money, the elderly can live well in old age. To make the elderly self-reliant through this scheme.

Old Age Pension Haryana 2021 Highlights

Name of the scheme Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Started by Government of Haryana The department Social Justice and Empowerment Department

Beneficiary State elders an objective Providing financial assistance to elderly citizens Official website https://socialjusticehry.gov.in

Haryana Old Age Pension Eligibility for

Under this scheme, the age of the applicant should be 60 years or more.

The annual income of the applicant’s family should be less than Rs 2 lakh.

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Haryana.

Both women and men of the state can apply under this scheme.

Documents of Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme 2021

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

identity card

Address proof

income certificate

Age certificate

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Passport size photo

Haryana Old Age Pension in Application

how do?

First of all, the applicant has to download the application form and take a print out of the form. After this, all the information asked in the application form like name, address, Aadhaar card etc. will have to be filled.

After this your form has to be verified with the signature of the authorized authority. Then scan the filled form in Pdf format.

After this you have to create login ID on Saral portal. After creating your own account by providing the required details, you have to click on the servies section.

After that you click on the registration section of Apply for Old Age Pension Yojana. Then you have to fill all the details asked in the form. After this you will have to upload all your required documents

After filling all the information you have to click on submit button.

Then create the Citizen Registration ID. At the end of the process, you will get the reference ID number. Save it for future

The applicant should also submit the filled application form by going to the block or DSWO offices or Saral Seva Kendra. If you want to get more information related to this scheme, then Portal You can get it by visiting

Contact

Director General

Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Haryana, India

SCO 20-27, Jeevandeep Building, 3rd Floor, Sector 17-A, Chandigarh

Phone: 0172-2713277

Email: january[at]sport[dot]Thread[dot]in

