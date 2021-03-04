Haryana Shramik Panchayat Abhiyan Scheme 2021 Haryana Shramik Panjikaran Abhiyan In l

Haryana Shramik Registration Campaign Haryana Shramik Panjikaran Abhiyan Yojana In Hindi [Mazdoor ID Card, Application Form and Process, Eligibility Criteria]

A large number of people work in the unorganized sector in the country, and all these personnel also fall under the category of laborers. These workers work in construction sites and various sectors, but there is no fixed salary and other job related facilities for them. Therefore, to give recognition to them and to protect their rights, the Government of Haryana has announced a new scheme in which the workers will get official identity cards, the name of this scheme is Haryana Labor Registration Campaign.

Scheme Name Labor registration campaign Launched (Launched at) In haryana Launched by Mr. Naib Singh Under observation Labor and Employment Ministry of Haryana Launch date 2 July 2018 Last date 31 July 2018 Registration will start From ambala

Plan features (Salient features of the scheme)

Labor development – The main objective of implementing this scheme is to ensure the overall development of the laborers. They also need their job identification and identity card.

Labor category All the people doing manual work or supervisors associated with the construction site should be included in this scheme, in addition, people associated with technical and clerk work can also enroll for this ID card.

Execution phase – The plan will be implemented in 3 phases. It will be ensured that more and more workers can benefit from the authority of the state.

Labor Chowk will also beIn this unique scheme, first 55 labor chowks will be built and then many chowks will be included in it.

New canteen will open – Keeping in mind the needs of the laborers, the facility of giving them good food will be started so that they do not have to go far, for this, the state government will set up canteens in Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Panipat and Bhiwani.

Registration fee () Registration fee ) – To submit the enrollment form, all the candidates have to submit at least 25 rupees.

Monthly contribution ()Monthly contribution)Once a candidate is elected, he will have to submit a nomination of Rs. 5 every month.

worth (eligibility criteria)

Origin of Haryana – Only those workers who will be native of Haryana will be able to take advantage of this scheme. Candidate Age It has been discussed in the plan that only those candidates who will be between 18 years and 60 years will be able to apply for this project. Work status – To get the candidate registered in this ID card, he should have at least 90 days of work experience in the previous year.

Documents required for the application (Documents required for application)

Address proof – The benefit of this scheme will be available only to those candidates who have the original residence certificate, otherwise the state government will not accept their application.

Aadhar card – It is necessary for any candidate to have Aadhaar card to check the details and to see the personal data.

Age certificate – To see the criterion related to age, all the candidates will have to show their birth certificate or else they will have to show any legal document certifying the birth.

Work certificate – Due to the work related criterion for qualification, only those people who have information of recent construction site will get the ID.

Passport size photo – Candidate will have to apply 3 new passport size photos. This will be required at the time of registration and it will also have to be installed on the ID card given by the Haryana government.

How to register for Identity card? (How to register to get an identity card?)

The scheme is new, the authority is yet to issue all the details related to it. It is expected that enrollment will be done both online and offline.

Implementation phase of the scheme (Plan Implementation Stages)

First stage (Phase 1)During this stage, the laborer will have to come to the designated labor chowk to get the registration done. Second stage (Phase II)– During this phase, the laborer will have to work at the construction site located across the state. third step (Phase III) – Under this stage, the laborers will have to register in rural areas

What benefits will a card holder get (Benefit )

Authorized Identification – The benefit of ID card will be that by this all the laborers will get an official identity. They will not have to depend on other documents to provide proof of their work. Taking advantage of other government schemes – The state government continues to carry out many schemes for the working class, in order to participate in all of them and take advantage of them, the workers have to have their identity card, which will be made under this scheme. Nutritious food Several types of canteen have been established under other food related schemes in the state, if the laborers have their ID card, then they will be able to avail nutritious food at a lower rate than these schemes. Only 10 rupees will have to be given to the laborers holding ID card for every meal.

Budget allocated for the scheme ()Budget allocated for the schemeI)

The Haryana Government has so far set a budget of 400 crores for this scheme. These money will be spent in making necessary facilities available to all needy laborers.

The benefit of this scheme will be given to the class who despite their continuous work do not have any identity of their own, and because of this they are not able to get the benefits of other facilities provided by the government. Also, this scheme will also give workers all their rights.

Read other