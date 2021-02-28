Haryana Solar Water Pumps 2021: Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme, Online Application Form | ReaderMaster

Haryana Solar Water Pumps Subsidy Scheme Apply Online | Simple Haryana Solar Scheme Apply Online | Haryana Solar Subsidy List 2021 | Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Application Form

There is good news for all the residents of Haryana state, who are willing to install solar water pumps in their fields. Now that ‘Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme’ Can apply online for The state government is set to provide 90% subsidy to promote 2 horsepower, 5 HP and 10 HP solar water pumps in the next financial year. Under this initiative, farmers will be required to bear only 10% of the cost. While the rest will be shared between the Central and State Governments as financial assistance to install 3,050 such pump sets. Electricity consumption in water pumps for agriculture is mainly dependent on coal-based energy.

Web portal for online services under grid connected rooftop solar power plants and solar water heating systems by Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Banwari Lal hareda.gov.in Has launched. This will be in addition to the 14.64 MW solar capacity. The Haryana State Government is committed to promoting renewable energy in line with the national target of 1.75 lakh MW capacity by 2022. In this article, we will inform you about all the information related to Haryana Solar Water Pumps Subsidy Yojana. Like how to get solar panel Haryana government subsidy? Pipeline subsidy scheme in Haryana etc. Please read the entire article for this.

latest update – 15,000 rupees loan scheme for self reliant Haryana small business

Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme (HAREDA 2021)

Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme – The Haryana government is going to launch a scheme on solar home system to meet the energy requirement of the people of the state. Under this, 2 LED lamps, a LED tube light, a DC sealing fan, and a 150 watt solar panel and 12Vx150MAh battery will be provided for the mobile charger. Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme Under the Haryana Government will provide subsidy on all types of solar panels.

Ashima Brar, director of new and renewable energy, said it would provide adequate electricity to remote areas of the state. In the current financial year, the state government will spend Rs 27 crore on renewable energy and energy conservation programs. The state of Haryana has about 330 days of heat, which has great potential for solar energy generation.

Salient Features of Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme

Name of the scheme Haryana Solar Subsidy Scheme 2021 Was launched By Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar financial year 2021-2022 an objective Providing subsidy on all types of solar panels Beneficiary Haryana State Citizens Application Process online mode official website https://hareda.gov.in/ Article category State government scheme

Benefits of Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme

Benefits of Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme – Keeping in mind the limited wastelands in the state, the emphasis of the government is to popularize rooftop solar plants with net metering. Which will not only help in saving the electricity bill of the consumer, but will also help the power utilities to meet the energy requirement of other sectors.

About 5 acres of land requires 1 MW of solar plant.

The Haryana Renewable Energy Department has targeted to set up 70 MW rooftop solar power projects in the state.

In the next financial year, these projects will be up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 per kWh, with 30% subsidy.

Implementation of such a large program involves enormous efforts. For which online system will be useful for approval and distribution of subsidy.

For online application under subsidy on Haryana Solar Power Panel, click in the link given below. Solar power plant panel subsidy online application

Solar Water Heater System Scheme

Solar Water Heater There is a device that provides hot water for bathing, washing, cleaning etc. using solar energy. It is usually installed on the roof or where sunlight is available. Water from the solar water heater during the day can be heated and stored in a storage tank for later use.

At places where the water is saline and the amount of chlorine is high. If the FPC-based system is being installed, it should be coupled to the heat exchanger as it will protect the scale deposition in the copper tubes of the solar collectors. ETC-based systems will not block the flow of water, but may exhibit reduced performance due to the deposition of salt content on the inner surface of glass tubes. Which can be cleaned easily once a year. For online application under Haryana Solar Water Pumps Subsidy Scheme, click in the link given below. Here first you have to carefully read the guidelines given for solar water heater system. After that you can fill the form by clicking in the ‘Online application’ option.

Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Online Application

How to apply in Haryana Solar Water Pump Subsidy Scheme 2021?

If you also want to install solar water pumps in your fields, and get subsidy together, then for this you have to follow the steps given below.

First of all, you should get the official website of Haryana Solar Water Pump https://hareda.gov.in/ will go on. By clicking here, the web homepage of Hareda website will open in front of you. Where you “Solar Water Pump System Scheme Expansion” The option of will appear. As shown in the image below Now you have to click here “Click here to download the document for more information”. On clicking, a PDF file will open in front of you to download all the documents and forms. Or the direct link to download Solar Panel Application Form is given below.

Deer solar water pump bumper form pdf