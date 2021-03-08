Has Brittany Drakes Got a Kidnapper? Analyze The Case – TMT Daily

Spring Break. It is time to cut loose. It’s party time. This is definitely the time to be vigilant and careful. Offenses during spring break are definitely on the rise. There are some true horror stories that originate from that time. Topping the list, is the disappearance (and possible murder) of Brittany Drexel. She was hundreds of miles away from home with people she did not have the best interest of her heart.

More importantly, she disappeared, never to appear again. Although officials believe they know what happened to him, we’ll probably never know Some even It comes to confirm. If you’re eager to hear about the case, then, be warned, things will definitely go bad when talking about Brittany Drakes and what happened to her.

What happened

Brittany Drexel was going through it. The seventeen-year-old man was dealing with a divorce from his parents (his mother and adoptive father), battling depression. High on it School drama That teenagers usually encounter? He needed to get away from his life for some time. So the high schooler, along with some acquaintances from the school, landed up on the idea of ​​going to SC, Myrtle Beach, SC.

His mother, of course, said no. It was a fourteen-hour drive from their New York home. The girls were older than Brittany. He thought something bad would happen. This led to some quarrels between the pair. Brittany thought she could go to Myrtle Beach, asking if she could go to nearby Rochester with some friends. Little did his mother know, it was a sham. She was going to Myrtle Beach pretending to be in Rochester.

Brittany Drakes, however, was not a good time. Instead of the comfortable journey she was expecting, she was being bullied by the girls with whom she went on the trip. She often lived alone, telling her lover how pathetic her trip was and that she wished she could go home.

Her lover was about to travel, but she could not go to work. While texting with him while returning to his hotel, he suddenly Stopped answering. Then things got worse.

Smuggling?

From Kudos to Brittany Diressel’s boyfriend, he moved right into action. He called Brittany’s mom, told her everything, and she stopped replying to him. The Drexel family immediately proceeded to Myrtle Beach where a family friend lodged a police report of a missing person on Brittany with the police there. Everyone was on top of the ball.

No one dismissed Brittany as a fugitive. No one took away Drax’s concerns. They run to find the missing teenager. His face was plastered everywhere, but nothing ever surfaced. His phone is fifty to sixty miles south of Myrtle Beach in an area along US Route 17, where he suddenly stopped. For eleven days, the police searched where a corpse could be thrown. Nothing ever came.

Brittany Drakes’s mother believes her daughter is connected with the disappearance human trafficking. As a number one county for human trafficking victims in North Carolina in 2019, Horry County has a human trafficking problem with a ranking report. Therefore, it is likely that many people consider it most likely.

Taquan Brown Charge

South Carolina prisoner, Takan Brown, who is a serving Sentenced to twenty-five years Talked with the FBI. He said at least Timothy Dashun Taylor was responsible for Brittany’s murder. Shortly after her disappearance, Brown went to a slash house owned by Taylor’s father, where he saw Drakes sexually abused and beaten by Taylor.

Brown said in an interview with WHEC-TV that he saw Drexel again on the side of the road five days later. After that, the last time she saw it was in May where she was surrounded by a group of men. A man named “Nat” shot him with a double barrel shotgun. According to Brown, his body was then being eaten by crocodiles. Some of his story was able to be coronated, so this appears to be the most likely version.

Unless there is further witnesses or some evidence, the story told by Brown will be rejected, however, Brittany Drakes is missing. However, many believe that she is dead.

