Has Duke Faced North Carolina at the NCAA Tournament?

With Duke’s win on Saturday, Mike Krzyzewski earned his 13th Final Four appearance, a record among coaches. However, he has a chance to do something he never did next weekend, depending on the results of Sunday’s games.

If North Carolina defeats the St. Peters, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils will play in the men’s NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Because the tournament selection committee prefers to separate teams in the same conference, Duke and UNC rarely end up in the same field, allowing them to play each other in the Final Four or national championships. The committee often places those teams at opposite ends of the bracket, so it is rare that the two sides can meet before a title game this year.

the closest…