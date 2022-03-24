Has Eagles’ Jordan Mailata found a new career after football? (VIDEO)

Usually, when you hear the phrase “Take it off! Take it off!” This is a story that no one under the age of 18 should read, let alone being on this website. However, this time, it included a Eagles A player in a national television singing competition.

After being voted off the show, Eagles left tackle Jordan Malata revealed himself to the judges of the Fox show “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday.

In a disguise that looked like it might be in the next Muppets movie, Malata was dressed up as “Thingumbob” while singing several different songs during the competition such as…