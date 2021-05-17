Has Geeta Maa got married secretly ?, share these photos by putting vermilion on her forehead



Choreographer Geeta Kapoor, who is judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, has shared her look for her upcoming episode in an all-red avatar.

The 47-year-old Geeta looks very attractive in this red color traditional outfit, but the one that caught the attention of everyone is her vermilion. Since then, people have been talking about whether Geeta Kapoor got married?

According to reports, Geeta Ma has not married yet. In such a situation, the fans are asking why is there vermilion in their demand? A fan wrote vermilion in mother’s demand, then when did he get married? A fan wrote “Sindoor whose name is Geetu Maa?”

Geeta Kapoor shared the photos and wrote in the caption, ‘Ready to shoot.’ Photos are becoming viral on social media. Fans are constantly giving comments and reactions.