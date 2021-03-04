Has Geoffrey Starr stolen Trisha Petas’ ex-boyfriend? We’re Drinking Tea – TMT Daily

Once again, Trisha Payatas and Geoffrey Starr are at the center of the Internet drama, and we are fully here for it. After a month-long feud between Paytas & Star, the star may well date her ex-BFF ex-boyfriend. Yikes! Everything is known about the scam so far.

Loading...

Loading...

Early drama

One of the headlines of 2021 so far Geoffrey Starr and Trisha Petas Drama. A former friend of Starr, Taub David, saw Starr as an anonymous victim in a YouTube video, which later became Pius.

Loading...

“Earlier in the night there was a friend who was in the room who didn’t join the club with us,” David explained. “They kept on mocking this person all day, talking about how bad their skin was, the body shaming them, talking about their weight, talking about their previous drug abuse.” , Speaks of his recovery, just the most disgusting terrible things for him… To say. “

Loading...

Later, Paytas confirmed David’s statement, explaining in his own YouTube video: “[Star] Many things were said on my face, which made me feel that journey (so I left early) – this is the hard reason why I truly love him and I know that if I confront him – I will back down The ‘one’ will be canceled. ”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Geoffrey Starr’s New Boyfriend?

Recently, Geoffrey Starr has been feeding into rumors that he has a new boyfriend. On February 28, he posted a defamatory photo of some unnamed, hunky body in a towel on Twitter, and captioned it: “He loves when I wear red. I love when he wears nothing. 4 “

Loading...

At Perez Hilton, who retweeted the images and claimed that his “sources” told him that the mysterious man was, in fact, Sean van der Wilt, Trisha Pius X. Hilton said: “The match made in hell!” Hilton’s claims are not confirmed yet. But we definitely know one thing: if the rumors are true, then some very emotional YouTube videos will come from Paytas after some time.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Ugly division of Paytas and van der Wilt

Back in 2016, Trisha Piotus and Sean van der Wilt there was one. . . Less than harmony. . . Breakup, and was not beautiful after that. In December that year, Paytas released a YouTube video accusing a man of cheating on her. Paytas received a backlash for the video, as people accused him of “fearing” van der Wilt.

Loading...

But it did not end there. In early 2020, van der Wilt released a video titled “We Never Broken. . . Q&A, “and Paytas later called it” a trick for my boyfriend to fall in love with me again “.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Who is Sean van der Wilt?

Sean van der Wilt was born on 21 January 1980 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Van der Wilt entered the world of stardom when, in 2001, he met American record producer, Lou Pearlman. After a few meetings, the twenty-one-year-old signed a contract with Pearlman.

Loading...

But Pearlman was not a model for ethical business practices. A few years later he and van der Wilt began working together, Pearlman was sentenced Twenty-five years in prison on charges of conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements in court. Because of this, van der Wilt was forced to take a break from music.

Loading...

But in 2010, his career took off again, this time as a dancer. She worked with Rihanna on a promo tour, which landed her in a dance role Burlesque, Which opened the doors to many more lucrative TMT. He appeared in the ninth season American Horror Story, And snagged on a choreography gig 911: Lone Star. Today, he is focusing on his career as a musician and an Internet personality.

Loading...