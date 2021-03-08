Has Marvel’s Vision Been Weisson? All The Best Twitter Mem – TMT Daily

While the next minister in the MCU, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney is set to debut here in just a few weeks on the streaming service, with many Marvel fans still grappling with the idea that Vandavision Is actually over.

Vandavision, With a feature-length film budget, we were able to change the way we watch TV, all honoring syndicated television and making it for some of today’s more spectacular shows. Vandavision, A series focused on MCU’s Wanda and Vision, was revolutionary only in both storytelling and execution, and we as you were devastated when it all came to an end.

However, why are both Marvel and their amazing Disney Plus series not honored with a good laugh! Specially? The popular ViShawn jokes on memes and his black turtleneck is complemented with a large golden range. Not on board with us? You will be

This is no longer the vision. This is Veeshavan. #Wondation pic.twitter.com/7JO5CIQIIE – Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) March 6, 2021

Q charlie puth

Vision is a flat-out drama. Can’t wait till Marvel ate their toe In the romantic comedy genre.

Looking at paul bettney #ViShawn Like memes: #Vandavation pic.twitter.com/jfGLefcpIA – india.jpeg (@ IndiaJpeg) March 8, 2021

It makes no sense

Sight actor Paul Bettany also seems very regal to get these memories, wouldn’t you agree?

You know #ViShawn 1-to rock .. pic.twitter.com/9omrWQaYUk – Darrell Brown (@ Darrell00334982) March 8, 2021

We knew it was coming

Immediately Were compared For Dwayne Johnson’s famous turtleneck pose and vision. Too bad Marvel didn’t tie it in themselves Vandavision Script.

#ViShawn I am half African, half Jarvis, I feel African-American. pic.twitter.com/QaTtUaz8t5 – DJ Woods (@ djwoods72) March 8, 2021

Black panther 2

Will Vision take the reins from T’Challa as new black Panther In the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Doesn’t sound problematic. . .

#ViShawn And # Lavanda Getting ready to go to the cookout with a fan pic.twitter.com/p4UrvYFRVg – theeWandaStan (@AdamTheeStan) March 8, 2021

Black history month

These are vision memes #Cancelled to get about So fast.

It is also better #ViShawn pic.twitter.com/qLo1y7G3Dj – Forch Foster Hate Account (@PurpleFeedback_) March 8, 2021

“Love protection”

Why does white vision look like a less intimidating white walker?

How are we going to talk #Viswan But not his father, Papa ULTRAVEN? pic.twitter.com/3lpzRis4OD – SirGoldenAce (@SirGoldenAce) March 8, 2021

Ultron return

Double charge us, Marvel. We just want See how actor James Spader dealt with this version of Ultron.

#ViShawn A complete trick and I love it. This might be my favorite pic.twitter.com/6rDZAZRI5u – Wesley Hart (@itz_just_wes) March 7, 2021

Baby baby wash

“You are the father!”

I love black twitter #ViShawn pic.twitter.com/qrjIuEBsMG – – ♤ ~ Dadu ~ ♤ @ (@ 2000_mount) March 7, 2021

Presents miracles: Another civil war

“I can do this all day, dawg.”

Black Twitter is undefeated. I’m telling my kids that it’s Tony Stark and Jarvis.#ViShawn #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/pd5IzvkYDc – Nelson Fernandez Jr. (@nfern_ndez) March 7, 2021

Not aggressive at all?

Was 2008 Tropic Thunder TMTed in Wakanda?