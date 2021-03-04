Has Meghan Markle unleashed royal secrets? Inside Oprah Interview – TMT Daily

In the latest news about Meghan Markle, former senior royal is a bully? The former palace attendants have come forward to share their experiences with the former actress. Wow, they don’t portray Meghan Markle in the most flattering of lights. While the news has never really done this, The times of london There seems to be a little bit of a more reputable source.

From her upcoming Tale-All interview with Oprah Winfrey, we are learning more news about how Meghan Markle allegedly treated staff members, especially young women acting under her . How did he treat his employees? What does Meghan Markle have to say about this? Here you need to know.

A Bully Princess?

Bullies can come in all shapes, sizes and class positions. We must accept A princess who is a bully It seems like we’ll see in a bad rom-com or something else. Yet during the time that Meghan Markle lived at Kensington Palace, the news quickly spread among employees that she was a bully who, at times, reduced staff to tears with her confrontation.

Big bike from there, friends. Big. Yikes. According to many times, Two senior staff members were eventually forced out of their TMT by Markle. In one alleged incident, one employee told another that “I can’t stop the shaking” due to the anticipated confrontation with the former actress. If people are so nervous about a confrontation with you that they are reducing shaking? This is not a good look.

An ex-employee said about Meghan Markle many times, That it “felt more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I think could also be called bullying.” This is too much bullying. Or, at least, that our memories of being bullied by popular girls at school look like it can be traced back. It is not all fists in the parking lot. No, sometimes it is emotional and psychological as well.

Was anything done about it?

According to many timesComplaint was filed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Communications assistant at the time, Jason Knauf back in October 2018. In the HR complaint, Knauf said, “” I’m very concerned that the Duchess was able to get two PAs out of the house in the last year. X * ‘s treatment was completely unacceptable. “()Note: Names were removed to protect the identity of employees.)

It continued, “The Duchess always feels that she has someone in her sights. She is threatening Y and trying to undermine his confidence. We have report after report of people who have seen unacceptable behavior towards Y. It concluded, “I am worried that nothing will be done.” To be fair, Kannoof was right in his concerns when nothing happened. Mainly because nothing seems to have been done.

many times Sources said that Buckingham Palace wanted to address the complaint rather than address it. One person said, “The organization continued to protect Meghan. All the men in gray suits, whom he hates, have a lot to answer for, as they did nothing to protect the people. “

What does Meghan Markle have to say about this?

A spokesperson for the couple Told news outlets Meghan Markle “is saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who are experiencing pain and trauma” . ” These allegations, again, come from an all-interview about what the couple will have with Oprah.

In a clip from the interview, Meghan Markle stated that she felt the royal family was spreading lies about her, especially her. In the clip, she stated that she “knows how they can expect that we will still be quiet after this time when there will be an active role that the firm is lying about us.”

–

So what do you think Is Meghan Markle a bully? Or is it revenge for an interview with Oprah from the royal family? Sound off in the comments and let us know.

