Rory McIlroy has won four major golf championships in his extraordinary career, but has he ever taken the top prize at The Masters?

Rory McIlroy’s scintillating performance in the fourth round of the 2022 Masters Tournament has created a buzz.

The Northern Irish golfer had an incredible run in his 20s with four major championships from 2011 to 2014. However, he hasn’t broken out to win that level in the long run.

His performance on Sunday brought him closer to changing it.

Has Rory McIlroy ever won the Masters?

Winning at the 2022 Masters would be a first for McIlroy. Despite only joining Jack Nicklaus, the 32-year-old is the only major he has yet to win.