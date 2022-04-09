Has Scotty Scheffler Won the Major? Inside the Masters leader’s historic climb to the world’s No. 1 ranking

Scotty Scheffler entered the moving day at the Masters tied for the biggest 36-hole lead in tournament history. He was five strokes up on a quartet of four golfers behind him and was positioned for the success of the weekend.

Schaeffler birdied four of his last six holes on Friday and went 8-under before the weekend. It continued a streak of red-hot games for Scheffler, both on recent tours and in recent weeks.

After entering the Masters, Schaeffler had won three of his last five events. He came after he failed to score wins during his first more than three years on the PGA Tour. Now, the world’s No. 1 golfer is hoping to win a major title at the Masters and that has not only grown rapidly, but is also a landmark one.

