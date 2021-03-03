Has Shruti Haasan rejected the director of Crack?

Gopichand Malini The biggest hit of his career was with the film Crack. The film released for Sankranti has been a sensational success.

The director is now planning his next directorial which will be with Nandamuri Balakrishna. A popular production house is going to produce this film.

The script work has already been completed and the casting process is underway. Gopichand Malineni also thought of replicating Shruti Haasan for the project. But the latest news is that the actress has declined the offer. The reason behind his rejection is not yet known.

Gopichand Malineni and Shruti Haasan worked together for Balupu and Kraak which was a superhit. Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently playing the lead role in the film Untitled under the direction of Boyapati Srinu while Shruti Haasan will next appear in Salar.

