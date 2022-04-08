Has The Central Bank Effectively Raised Rates?

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged.

That status quo on policy rates, however, came with a number of ‘buts’. Stripped of all those complexities, the effective takeaway is this—the Reserve Bank of India has raised rates and is now more worried about inflation than growth.

Have They Raised Rates? Yes? No? Maybe?

Yes, the RBI has raised rates. Here’s why.

The RBI sends signals to the market through three policy rates—the rate at which they take in surplus liquidity from banks; the rate at which they supply liquidity to banks; and the rate at which they supply liquidity when conditions are very tight.

When liquidity is surplus, as it is now, the rate at which the RBI takes liquidity from banks is the effective rate which forms the benchmark for most bank…