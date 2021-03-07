Has the Yuba County 5 case been resolved? Learn more about Disappearance – TMT Daily

Disappearing on Dietlov Pass is probably one of the most famous icy mysteries worldwide. Although scientists today believe it was caused by an avalanche that led to the death of hikers, others were not definitive. The reason we bring it up is because there is a phenomenon that is largely called the American Dietlov Pass, which is the case in Yuba County 5.

The night of February 24, 1978, five young people with mild intellectual disabilities or psychiatric conditions. . . Disappeared while driving home from a basketball game. Four of them, in the warmer months, will be found dead. The fifth, however, is still missing to this day. How did men die? Will the missing member of Yuba County 5 ever be found? Here you need to know.

“Boys”

When You hear about yuba county 5, They are collectively referred to as “boys” by boys who knew them. Gary Mathias, 25; Bill Sterling, 29; Jack Huett, 24; Ted Weher, 32; And Jack Madruga, 30 were all friends. All had some type of intellectual disability or mental health problem. All five lived at home with their parents and were bound by a love of sports.

The five either played games together or watched them. Their favorite? Basketball. The five were placed on a team for the mentally challenged, named Gateway Gators, who were set to participate in a week-long tournament sponsored by Special Olympics. The winners travel to Los Angeles for a week. They were not missing the game. The five were scheduled to watch a UC Davis basketball game and come straight home.

Some of them also wore their uniforms for the team and asked their parents to make sure that they get up on time for the game. It was not something any of them were going to miss. But they did. Why? Well, that part is a little less obvious.

heart attack

After the UC Davis team won their game, five people went to get snacks and drinks Drive home. The clerk remembers this because it was right before closing, so he was annoyed at closing a large group and checking out before going home himself. It sounds too normal right? Well, Yuba County 5 had its final appearance… definitely not.

55-year-old Joe Shones had car problems And Mild heart attack. His car was stuck in the snow, and pushing it he brought it himself. Away from Miles’ help, Shawn thought he could flag off the help. He saw a group of men, a woman and a child walking together, but they did not mind calling him for help. Later, he saw what he believed to be a flashlight. Hours later, the Shones loved walking enough to get help.

On the way, he passed a 1969 Mercury Montego, which was from Yuba County. 5. Shones later surfaced with his story when the news broke about his disappearance, making him the last person to see five people alive. Mercury will be found last, where the Shones saw the five with enough gas to return home. Neither of them wore warm clothes to pass through the rugged dense forest.

So what happened?

Yuba County remains one of 5 Most shocking puzzle Within the Truth Crime community. Several months later, in June, Ted Weher’s body was found missing shoes and badly frosted in a trailer. The trailer was 19 miles away by car. About five miles from Weher’s remains, the remains of Sterling and Marduga were found. Marduga still had the key to Mercury.

Shortly afterwards the remains of Huett’s skeleton were found. To date, Gary Matthais is the only person missing. He had left his tennis shoes in the back of the trailer along with Wehr’s body and had taken the man’s leather boots. Why? The police have no address. The same when it comes to the woman and child that Sean saw with Yuba County 5, though Sean admitted that he could be all things hallucinatory. He was quite ill.

More baffling, Wehr is decapitated. Why was it strange? The trailer contained food and propane. He could have survived there, but only a few cans were opened. Wehr grew his beard on his body for at least eight weeks after his disappearance. No one had covered the window, which they broke to get inside the trailer. This is strange. The whole matter is strange.

In order to get a real answer in the case, we can never know whether someone talks or may, get the moths. Police and families never denied dishonesty. The internet is divided over whether it was an outside force, Matthias himself, or some sort of accident that led Yuba County 5 to his death and disappearance. It’s still one Most shocking cases Within the US.

