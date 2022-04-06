Hasbollah issues violent threat to Abdu Rozik after refusing to duck rival

The social media stars have been engaged in a bitter feud for the past year after a press conference for a planned fight between the two went viral, and they still can’t see face-to-face

Hasbollah vows to attack Abdu Rozik when he next sees him, and declares that he intends to defeat his opponent “until he bleeds”.

The Russian social media star has said that Rozik, of Tajikistan, is “ducking” the fight with him, despite the fact that he has shown little interest in fighting before. The pair are online superstars after a video of a mock press conference for their ‘fight’ went viral on YouTube.

They have been face-to-face since a UFC event in Dubai last October, where they almost…