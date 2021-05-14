Haseen and Jawan want to be seen even at the age of 50, so follow these tips

Lifestyle. Friends, tell me who does not want to look beautiful in today’s time. Everybody, men and women, want to make themselves the most beautiful. Smiling and glowing face attracts everyone towards them and at the same time, they do not even look towards the face that looks lifeless and sad. The effect of increasing age first begins to appear on our face, to overcome this, women use expensive and expensive products. But there is no need that these products succeed in reducing facial wrinkles. In such a situation, you can use jaggery to look young even at the age of 50. Friends, you know.

Friends, tell you that 1 teaspoon jaggery, 1 teaspoon tomato juice, along with half a lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric, will have to make a paste. Now apply this paste on the face and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then after 15 minutes, clean it by getting lukewarm. You can use this pack 3 to 4 times a week.

Friends, tell you that first take a tablespoon of jaggery powder and make a paste by mixing one tablespoon of honey and lemon juice in it. After this, apply it on your face with light hands and leave it to dry for 10 minutes. Then after 10 minutes, clean it with lukewarm water. This face pack has anti-aging properties that work to soften the skin.