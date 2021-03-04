ENTERTAINMENT

Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Haseen Dilruba is an upcoming Hindi film Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey In the lead roles. Mystery thriller was directed by the film Vinil Matthews Hasi to the fame of the phase while the story was scripted Kanika Dhillo Of Manmargis And Judgemental Hai Kya Fame. Haseen Dilruba Movie was produced by Eran L. Rai through his banner Color Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. musician Amit Trivedi Will give music for the film. The producers planned a direct TheMiracleTech release and the film’s streaming rights were acquired by Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba movie online on Netflix.

In an interview, Rai stated that, “Hasin Dilruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we haven’t explored before. Really looking forward to entertaining and engaging audiences with this engaging script , ”

Sharma described the film as “an edge entertainer”.

The director Vinil Matthews
the creator Anand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma
The script Vinil Matthews
The style Murder mystery
story Kanika Dhillo
Enacted Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey
music Amit Trivedi
The cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi
Editor Shweta Venkat Mathew
Construction organization Color Yellow Production and Eros International
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Hindi

Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie Cast

Hasin Dilruba Movie Trailer

Hasin Dilruba Hindi Movie Songs

