Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Haseen Dilruba is an upcoming Hindi film Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey In the lead roles. Mystery thriller was directed by the film Vinil Matthews Hasi to the fame of the phase while the story was scripted Kanika Dhillo Of Manmargis And Judgemental Hai Kya Fame. Haseen Dilruba Movie was produced by Eran L. Rai through his banner Color Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. musician Amit Trivedi Will give music for the film. The producers planned a direct TheMiracleTech release and the film’s streaming rights were acquired by Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba movie online on Netflix.
In an interview, Rai stated that, “Hasin Dilruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we haven’t explored before. Really looking forward to entertaining and engaging audiences with this engaging script , ”
Sharma described the film as “an edge entertainer”.
|The director
|Vinil Matthews
|the creator
|Anand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma
|The script
|Vinil Matthews
|The style
|Murder mystery
|story
|Kanika Dhillo
|Enacted
|Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey
|music
|Amit Trivedi
|The cinematographer
|Jaya Krishna Gummadi
|Editor
|Shweta Venkat Mathew
|Construction organization
|Color Yellow Production and Eros International
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Hindi
Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie Cast
Hasin Dilruba Movie Trailer
Hasin Dilruba Hindi Movie Songs
