Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Haseen Dilruba is an upcoming Hindi film Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey In the lead roles. Mystery thriller was directed by the film Vinil Matthews Hasi to the fame of the phase while the story was scripted Kanika Dhillo Of Manmargis And Judgemental Hai Kya Fame. Haseen Dilruba Movie was produced by Eran L. Rai through his banner Color Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. musician Amit Trivedi Will give music for the film. The producers planned a direct TheMiracleTech release and the film’s streaming rights were acquired by Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba movie online on Netflix.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

In an interview, Rai stated that, “Hasin Dilruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we haven’t explored before. Really looking forward to entertaining and engaging audiences with this engaging script , ”

Sharma described the film as “an edge entertainer”.

Click here to know Upcoming bollywood movies

The director Vinil Matthews the creator Anand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma The script Vinil Matthews The style Murder mystery story Kanika Dhillo Enacted Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey music Amit Trivedi The cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi Editor Shweta Venkat Mathew Construction organization Color Yellow Production and Eros International Release date 2021 Language: Hindi Hindi

Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie Cast

Hasin Dilruba Movie Trailer

Hasin Dilruba Hindi Movie Songs

for more information Hindi movie news, click here.