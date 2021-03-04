ENTERTAINMENT

Haseen Dilruba Hindi Movie (2021) Release Date | Cast | Teaser

Haseen dillruba Taapsee is an upcoming Hindi film with Pannu and Vikrant Massey Pack. The film Secret Thrill Ride was co-ordinated by Vinil Mathew Hasi Toh CharanThe difference in the story being written by Kanika Dhillo Manmargis and se Judge Hai Kya Popularity. The Haseen Dilruba movie was provided by Erand L. Rai in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma through their pen color Color Yellow Production. Music arranger Amit Trivedi will perform the music for the film. The creators provided an immediate TheMiracleTech discharge, and the film’s streaming privileges were enjoyed by Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba movie online on Netflix.

In a meeting, Rai stated that “Haseen dillruba A hidden romantic story has a murder mystery, in a way that we had not discovered before. Expected to really attract and attract crowds with this engaging content, ”

Sharma called the film “Seat Side Artist

The director – Vinil Matthews

the creator – Ananand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma

The landscape – Vinil Matthews

The style – Mystery Adventures

story – Kanika Dhillo

Enacted – Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey

music – Amit Trivedi

Cinema – Jaya Krishna Gummadi

Editor – Shweta Venkat Mathew

Construction organization – Color Yellow Production and Eros International

Date of publication – 2021

Distributed by – Netflix

Language: Hindi – Hindi

country – India

Haseen Dilruba Hindi TMT Cast

Hasin Dilruba movie trailer

Still given

Hasin Dilruba Hindi Movie Number

Still given

