Haunted Season 3 Netflix Web Series All Episodes Review, Story, IMDB Ratings!

A horrifying web series is coming towards its fans in order to give thrilling and scary amusement with its story. The series already completed its two seasons and now it is ready with its third part to give the frightening sensation to its audiences. Yes, you are guessing right we are talking about the horror web series titled “Haunted Season 3”. The wait is finally over for the audiences who are keenly waiting to watch its third part. The trailer of the series is already available on the Youtube channel and gives a thrilling experience while watching it.

Haunted Season 3 On Netflix All Episodes Review

From the day the trailer is out the fans are eagerly searching about the details of this upcoming season and to make their search over we are present here we all the necessary details of this paranormal pseudo-documentary developed by Propagate. As the readers already watched that this anthology series particularly focuses on the horrifying stories in which the groups or individual people share their paranormal and haunted experiences which they faced at one stage of their lives.

The first two season of the series was released in 2018 and 2019 but due to the ongoing pandemic, the 3rd season is finally releasing on Friday 14th May 2021. The 3rd season breaking the tradition and not be part of Netflix’s Halloween offerings which means finally the web series is on the doorstep and the fans will be going to enjoy it soon.

Haunted Season 3 Storyline

The 3rd season is based on the same format as it was in the first two seasons and the viewers will see real people discussing and revealing their real-life paranormal haunted stories with a mix of re-enactments. Just like other seasons, this season will also have 6 episodes which are about 30 minutes long. The viewers will get goosebumps while watching it. The series will be streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix.