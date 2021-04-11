Have a short attention span? Watch these thrilling short films now – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

Have a short attention span? Watch these thrilling short films now

Have a short attention span? Watch these thrilling short films now

During the ongoing quarantine, the film industry has had a really rough run. With people being inside & bored, you’d think everyone would be glued to their laptops or televisions, with many films being digitally released to help stave off cabin fever. As it turns out, the film industry seemed to have ignored one thing: how short everyone’s attention spans have become.

Some did try to adapt, such as the creators of Quibi, but taking such big stories and turning them into bite-sized chunks is a lot harder than it seems.

Luckily, we found a few short films that were able to tackle big ideas in a short amount of time, perfect for those of us with tiny attention spans.

So get comfy and tune into these thrilling short films.

Contents hide
1 Among Us: Short Film
2 Portal: No Escape
3 Fall Art
4 Housekeeping

Among Us: Short Film

Among Us has become one of the most popular video games during quarantine, with 264 million downloads worldwide. It’s no surprise that some fans of the app have made a film in order to tip their hat to the fun & bloody mystery game.

The story surrounds a group of astronauts who, similar to the game, are killed one by one, either by the imposter in their midst or by their own paranoia. This short has tons of twists and turns as the crew try to suss out the imposter. If you love this game, this film will have you on the edge of your seat as you watch this cam footage unfold.

Portal: No Escape

Among Us is not the only game getting attention like this. The now classic adventure game Portal has a collection of fan films as well as art, depicting the fun adventures of new characters leaping through this ever shifting world.

This story follows a woman as she tries to escape the confines of a cell in an unknown facility. This short has a ton of action and, despite the lack of dialogue, has some great emotional moments. This film will have you leaping down into the realm of fan films as fast as any Gauntlet Portal. Will there be cake at the end? Tune in to find out!

Fall Art

Animation doesn’t get enough credit. People often assume animation is just for kids, but animated films can touch on some dark themes if done well. This next film is a prime example of that.

Fall Art depicts the dangers of complacency on a military base and how it can cost someone more than their rank. It’s a dark look at authority and what we choose to accept while also being beautifully animated. This film will have you falling for its well thought out story in no time.

Housekeeping

This last film may seem a bit tamer than the first three, but it delivers on the thrills just as much, as it proves how important it is to tip workers well when they’re privy to everything in our lives.

We follow the story of Sophie, a maid at a luxury hotel who gets embroiled in the lives of one of her clients. The film takes a deep look at what a person in the service industry has to see on a daily basis and the ways they can affect our lives for better or worse. This film definitely has the same amount of bite-sized goodness as any pillow chocolates.

Have any other fun short films to suggest? Drop them in the comments below so we can get watching!

