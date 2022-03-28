Have coda on netflix? Where to Watch the Oscars 2022 Best Picture Winning Film Online — and Cast With Emilia Jones

The film stars Emilia Jones – Eld Jones’ daughter – as the child or ‘coda’ of deaf adults.
Oscar watchers have long tipped Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog as a potential winner of the Best Picture award, but it became clear when the Producers Guild voted it Best Picture earlier this month. Coda could have provided a spoiler.
The film, directed and adapted by Cian Heder as an English-language remake of the 2014 French-language film La Famille Bellier, also won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The heartwarming film debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the top prize and became the biggest acquisition in the festival’s history after it was picked up by Apple TV+.