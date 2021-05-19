ENTERTAINMENT

Have you also been troubled by the heat, then we have brought this great AC for you

Heat is also running in the country and people have many options like good and cheap AC to get rid of heat. If you are also troubled by the heat, then today we tell you about such great ACs available in the market which are available at less than Rs. 2,000. On Amazon, these 5 ACs are available to you with a bumper discount, as well as 10% discount is being given to SBI card holders.

Samsung 1. 5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: This Samsung AC is available with 3 star rating, the company is giving 1 year warranty. In this AC, variable speed compressors are also available to adjust the power according to the heat load. Copper condenser coil is being used in AC. Customers will be able to buy this AC from Amazon at a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,749 a month. The price of AC on Amazon is Rs 32,999.

Sanyo 1. 5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC: This AC of the company comes with a rating of 3 Star which helps to keep a medium sized room cool. The company is offering a 5-year warranty on the compressor of this AC. A 100% copper condenser coil has been used for very cooling. The price of AC on Amazon is Rs 29,490. Customers can buy this AC from Amazon at a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,915.

Amazon Basics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC: Amazon’s AC is getting a 3 star BEE rating in power saving modes. 100% copper condenser has been used for better cooling. The company is offering a 5-year warranty on the compressor of this AC. The price of AC on Amazon is Rs 22,999, which customers can buy 12 months no-cost EMI for Rs 1,917.

Carrier 1. 5 Ton 3 Star Window AC: The company’s AC AC comes with a 3 star rating with a 5-year warranty on the compressor. The AC features turbo mode, auto fan speed, temperature display, auto swing mode, auto restart, energy saver mode and dry mode. The price of AC on Amazon is Rs 25,999, which customers can avail at a rate of Rs 2,167 per month on 12-month no-cost EMI.

Voltas 0. 75 Ton 2 Star Window AC: The Voltas AC comes with a 2 star rating, including a copper condenser coil. It also has dust filters. The price of AC on Amazon is Rs 16,990, which the customer can charge on a 12-month no-cost EMI by paying Rs 1,888 per month.

