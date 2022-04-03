Have you ever seen ‘The Undertaker’ crying? Watch it here

The Undertaker Hall of Fame speech: “Never Say Never,” said The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ‘deadman’ who entertained people the most had started his career in back 1987. The 90s kids were very sad to know about his retirement.

The Undertaker had announced his retirement from WWE in 2020. The ‘deadman’ broke down inside the ring when he was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

